On November 22, Nigerians joined Koreans worldwide for the first time to celebrate ‘Kimchi Day’, the annual date set aside by the Korean government to mark the history, health and communal benefits of the traditional Korean cuisine.

The three-day event, from November 20 to 22, organised by the Korea Culture Center Nigeria (KCCN) saw the Association of Professional Chefs of Nigeria (APCN), parents of the culture center students and registered members of the public, participate in the preparation of Kimchi, in the first two days; while the media and Hallyu content creators, join the immersive workshop class on the making of Kimchi, on the last day.

Participants learnt the history of Kimchi, its fermentation process, the ingredients, as well as the preparation process. They also took home the fermented ready-to-eat Kimchi they’d prepared, a sauce to douse it with before eating.

Simply defined, Kimchi means fermented vegetables. The food process, which has existed as long as the entity called Korea, was innovated so that Koreans can have fresh vegetable meals all seasons even in the frosty winter and dry autumn.

There are many varieties of ‘Baek Kimchi’ (non-spicy), ‘Kkakdugi Kimchi’ (cubed radish), ‘Gat Kimchi’ (mustard greens), ‘Yeolmu Kimchi’ (Korean radish greens), ‘Pa Kimchi’ (green onions), ‘Chonggak Kimchi’ (Chonggak radish), and the ‘Baechu Kimchi’ (Napa Cabbage) which Nigerians participants made.

Other ingredients in the Kimchi, besides the key vegetable choice include Korean radish, onions, fish sauce (Myeolchu), dry shrimp, garlic, ginger, gochujang (hot pepper paste) and sugar (Optional).

The center’s Kimchi preparation instructor, Sharon Pwavi, said the ‘Baechu Kimchi’ works for Nigerians because much of its ingredients including Chinese Cabbage and Koreans Fish Sauce are available in supermarket groceries in the country. She further recommended the cuisine – which can serve as a side dish, or a main course meal when served with Korean sticky rice, for it’s healthy benefits.

“Kimchi has probiotics and prebiotics. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that feed beneficial gut bacteria, and the probiotics can improve gut health and the immune system.”

Speaking to Leadership, participant, Juliet Iwuala, thought Kimchi had a sharp taste to it. “By too sharp, I mean I don’t like the taste resulting from the fermentation process, mayhap its because it is a little bit oversalted that’s why. If I were to make it again, I would reduce the saltiness of the dish.”

An undergraduate of the University of Seoul, Victor Udeh, likes Kimchi. Although, it took him a while (a whole year that he has been living in Korea) to acquire a taste for it.

“The Kimchi we had today, is the same as we have in Korea, because the preparation process is the same. It is fermented cabbage mixed with other ingredients.

“It took me a while to acclimatize myself with the fermented taste of Kimchi, same as other Korean cuisines; and their way of life. But it was nice. Koreans are nice and humble people, so it wasn’t hard for us to blend with their way of life, beyond just food.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Priscilla Nkem Osaje, said, of the event, “It was a good experience that exposed us to the culture of Kimchi in Korea. KCCN involvement of Nigerians in making Korean recipes was commendable.”