Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed optimism that Nigerians will experience a better 2023 with the citizens voting massively to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their President.

Obasa said this in his New Year message yesterday while congratulating Nigerians for witnessing the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Obasa, in a statement released by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, said with less than two months to the general election, only Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is better positioned to succeed President Buhari, who will leave office on May 29, 2023.

He described Tinubu as the hope Nigerians currently have for a better country judging from the positive result of the foundation the former governor laid in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

The speaker specifically commended Lagosians for ensuring continuity in the government of the State saying this consistency in electing candidates from the progressives had produced a Lagos that is today the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“The consistency by the electorate in Lagos has produced the right leadership and results with our dear state enjoying some firsts in different sectors of the economy and human existence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lagos has become a reference point for other states and some African countries because of the structures that have been put in place since 1999 to mitigate perceived or projected challenges facing the massively growing city. We have maintained proactiveness as a government, ’’ he said.