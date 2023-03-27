The Governing Council of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) has appointed Dr. DeWayne Frazier as President/Vice-Chancellor.

Currently serving as University Provost at Iowa Wesleyan University in the United States, Dr. Frazier has over 25 years of experience in higher education and has worked in senior administration for 15 years.

Frazier holds his Ph.D. from the University of Louisville and his undergraduate degree from Campbellsville University, where he graduated with honors.

He is also a graduate of the prestigious Patterson School for Diplomacy and International Commerce program on the campus of the University of Kentucky and completed his study abroad experience at Imperial College of England during his junior year abroad.

The chairman of the AUN Governing Council (GC), Senator Ben Obi, who announced the appointment on Monday, said the Board and Council chose Dr. Frazier in recognition of his broad experience in business and management at higher academic institutions combined with his energy and youthfulness.

“We wish him good luck as he settles for the work at hand. We of the GC, wish to express our gratitude to the Founder, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, for his support and encouragement, in concluding the process,” he stated.