Christian Bassey, the chief operating officer of GSMNS Global, a social media management company in Nigeria, has said the creative sector is tackling the problem of unemployment in the country.

According to him, the nation’s creator economy boosts foreign exchange earnings and creates employment opportunities.

LEADERSHIP reports that the sector has gained traction in recent years as more young Nigerians leverage social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to reach global audiences and monetise their talents, allowing them to earn in foreign currencies.

Bassey said that as content creators grow their platforms, they increase their earnings and contribute to the country’s forex through digital exports.

According to him, their contribution has been particularly impactful, given Nigeria’s fluctuating exchange rates and the ongoing efforts to stabilise the Naira.

“The content industry is already contributing to Nigeria’s economy, helping to stabilise the naira by bringing in dollars. Content creators are exporting their talents and earning foreign currency, strengthening our reserves.

“If we look at it this way, content creation is much like any other export form. The financial inflows from creators are significant—some earn as much as $100,000 or more monthly. Multiply that across the thousands of creators, and it becomes clear that this industry has a huge impact.”