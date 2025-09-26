President Bola Tinubu has again, assured Nigerians that the economic pains of the last two years were over, declaring “there’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel”.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Friday at the coronation and presentation of the staff of office to the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja at the ancient Mapo Hall, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The President who initially spoke in Yoruba thanked the people of Ibadan for supporting him in the last general election.

He said, “I’m proud to give you a cheering news. That the economy has turned the corner. There’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel. Your suffering is painful. It’s a pain of a painful surgery but it’s now returned to the moment of growth and prosperity awaiting us ahead. Thank you for your endurance and understanding”.

Tinubu lauded the determination and perseverance of former governor of Oyo State, Oba Ladoja despite the challenges he faced, noting it has all paid off.

According to him, Ladoja had faced many challenges as governor which led to his removal, adding that he was happy that the former governor was reinstated.

“Let me salute the lucky Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1st and all other traditional rulers.

“Today is an important occasion. I am happy to witness the history and your coronation. It is a great honour and moment of history that you ascend the throne of your forebears. It is my honour.”

LEADERSHIP reports that Oba Ladoja had, during his first speech as Olubadan requested the creation of Ibadan State from President Tinubu, urging the mammoth crowd of Ibadan indigenes to rise and thank the president for the creation.

Oba Ladoja urged the president to prioritize Ibadan even if only one state would be created in the country; adding that there was consensus among the people of the state to have two states emerging from the present Oyo State.