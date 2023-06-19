Nigeria’s Education Sector Heading For Collapse, Says NANS

The national treasurer of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Chinyelu Okoli, has raised the alarm over the country’s educational system, saying it faces imminent collapse.

Okoli stated this at a press conference for the launch of her pet project entitled “Campaign for the restoration of educational system, peace, and security,” in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

“We are calling on all students and educational actors to identify the challenges they are facing in their various departments and sectors to enable us to find lasting solutions to them,” she said.

Identifying education as a passport to opportunities that should be made a fundamental right of the citizens, she regretted that it is facing myriad of problems.

“The essence of public schools is for its affordability, but in recent times, the reverse has been the case,” lamented the student of Abia State University, Uturu.