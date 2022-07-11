Convener of the New Nigeria Group, Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday said that the existence of Nigeria is being threatened by the high level of insecurity, corruption and economic crisis.

Ohuabunwa in his Sallah massage noted that the nation is at crossroads and it’s very existence threatened.

“Our nation is threatened by the highest levels of insecurity, economic crisis and untold levels of corruption,” he stated.

He expressed the regret that the country ranks low on every possible index used to measure progress and development.

“It is important for Muslim ummah and indeed all Nigerians to reflect on the different demands of sacrifice.

“We must realise that to build a nation where justice, prosperity and security reigns, its leadership and citizens must be willing to sacrifice their selfish desires, sacrifice their comfort and surrender our personal ambitions to the will of the Almighty God.”

Ohuabunwa called for sacrifice from Nigerian leaders, citizens.

“Nigerian leaders and citizens must sacrifice their selfish pursuits to enable the country prosper and attain prosperity”.

Ohuabunwa, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulated Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-kabir.

He said, “The significance of this festival is rooted in sacrifice.