Newly appointed minister of state for education, Hon. Goodluck Opiah, has assured that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to ending the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and get the students back to school soon.

Opiah gave the assurance in Owerri while fielding questions from journalists during a reception organized in his honour by his friends.

He said, “I can assure you that government is very concerned about the situation. Even as I speak to you now, a lot of thinking, a lot of discussions and meetings are going on with a view to resolving the matter as quickly as possible. I am hopeful that the disagreement between government and ASUU will be resolved soon so that our children can go back to school”.

He emphasised that the challenges in the education sector are surmountable adding that the federal government is not relenting in finding solutions and ending ASUU strike.

The former Imo speaker expressed optimism to make impacts in the ministry and the education sector working with the minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

He said, “I am prepared to make impacts in the ministry and the education sector working with the Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu. Where there are challenges there must be solutions. And I can assure you that we will find the solution and our children will go back to school soon”.