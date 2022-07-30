Nigeria’s fastest man, Favour Ashe has arrived in Team Nigeria camp at the Commonwealth Games Birmingham(CGB) Games Village in the University of Birmingham.

The speedster arrived in Team Nigeria camp late last night looking ready to hit the tracks and do his fatherland proud.

With a personal best of 9.99s that he ran at the national trials in Benin City, Edo State, last month with an impressive showing at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, U.S, Ashe is tipped for a podium finish in Birmingham.

His form would be crucial for Team Nigeria in the short sprints (100m, 200m) and the relays (4×100m) for men.