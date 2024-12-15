Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Housing and Habitat, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has called for an urgent overhaul of Nigeria’s housing sector, citing outdated laws and inefficiencies as major barriers to progress.

Jibrin made the remarks during the Africa Housing Awards 2024, where he was honoured as the ‘Housing Friendly Legislator’ of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, Jibrin emphasised the need for reforms to address the country’s growing urban housing demands and ensure sustainable development.

“The future of Nigeria’s housing sector lies in reforming archaic laws that have stifled progress and innovation,” Jibrin declared.

He pledged to sponsor a legislation aimed at modernising the sector to promote efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness to the needs of Nigerians.

Speaking to an audience of policymakers, housing professionals, and industry leaders gathered in Abuja for the award ceremony, Hon. Jibrin dedicated the award to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, whom he described as a “strong advocate of housing.”

“This award is not just about me,” Jibrin said. “It is a shared victory with my dedicated committee members, the House of Representatives, and all stakeholders committed to transforming the housing sector. I especially thank Speaker Abbas, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in our achievements.”

Jibrin also underscored the importance of collaboration among government agencies, private developers, and other stakeholders to drive innovation and sustainability in housing. “As legislators, our role is to create an enabling environment where every citizen can access quality housing, regardless of their socio-economic background. Housing is not just about bricks and mortar; it’s about building thriving communities where families can grow and our youth can secure a future,” he remarked.

The lawmaker extended his appreciation to the coordinator of the Africa Housing Awards, Festus Adebayo, lauding him as a tireless advocate for affordable housing in Nigeria.

“Mr. Festus Adebayo is a workaholic, courageous, and forthright advocate for housing development. I fondly refer to him as ‘Mr. Housing’ for his unmatched passion and commitment to this important cause,” Jibrin said.

The Africa Housing Awards 2024 celebrated significant contributions to addressing Africa’s housing challenges, with Hon. Jibrin’s recognition reinforcing his impact and commitment to legislative reforms.

“We need to build a housing sector that meets the demands of our rapidly urbanizing population,” Jibrin concluded, pledging to champion the reforms needed to secure Nigeria’s housing future.