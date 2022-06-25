Nigeria’s Ibrahim James Pam is among 12 personalities shortlisted for the position of registrar of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This was disclosed in statement issued by Silvia Fernandes de Gumendi, president of the Assembly of state parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, announcing the vacancy of the registrar which term of office was due to expire on June 16, 2023.

88 applications were received by the Court on equal representation and to ensure gender balance according to the provisions of the Court out of which 12 were shortlisted including Pam.

James Pam issued a statement of motivation for the position of registrar of the world court, saying; “I am pleased to provide a statement of my motivation and interest in the position of Registrar of the International Criminal Court.

“Having worked in the area of international criminal justice, investigations and prosecution of Rome Statute crimes, internal oversight, administrative and criminal investigations, fraud risk management and fraud prevention at national and international level over the last twenty-two years, and given the diversity of my experience over this period, in addition to twelve years of banking and litigation experience as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria prior to that, I offer myself for consideration for the position of Registrar of the International Criminal Court.”

He noted the ICC represents the triumph of a regime of laws that elevate the human aspiration for justice, and that also defend the most vulnerable in society from the terror and injustice of the worst crimes known to man.