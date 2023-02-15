With just two month to the 2023 World Minifootball Federation World Cup, the head coach of the Nigeria Minifootball national team, Fabian Edaba, has called for sponsorship and support to enable the team to participate in the competition.

The tournament slated to hold in the United Arab Emirates from April 28 to May 6, 2023, will see 24 teams from different continents compete in the Cup. Nigeria are making their debut in the tournament. Edaba, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports, said the team needs maximum support to make an impact at the tournament and appealed to corporate bodies and Nigerians to come to their

“We are still preparing and we are looking for sponsorship to go to the world cup. “It will be interesting for Nigeria to be in the World Cup since we have participated in the African Cup of Nations, first in Libya and secondly in Ibadan here in Nigeria last year.

“We have not attended the World Cup before and it will be interesting for us to be since it will be held in the United Arab Emirates. It was supposed to hold in Ukraine last year before it was shifted to this year due war and the UAE has accepted to host it,” Edeba said.

The Spartans Eagles gaffer also disclosed the leadership of Nigeria minifootball Association is planning to meet the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau and his board members to see how the football body can support the mini-football team to the World Cup.