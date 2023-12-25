Sophia Ukoni, a Nigerian researcher, has been honoured with the 2024 Global Qualitative Researchers’ Award. This recognition was announced alongside Florian Growth, a Senior Research Consultant specialising in Consumer Research at Point Blank in Berlin.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nkoni is the first Nigerian to win the prestigious award.

Sophia began her journey into market research over seven years ago at Kantar Nigeria, spending five formative years there before transitioning to the client side. Recognised for her ability to craft narratives from qualitative data, Sophia currently serves as the User Research Lead for the Instant Messaging Team at Transsion Holdings.

Her expertise covers industries like Finance, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Technology, showcasing her versatility and contributions. Sophia aims to assist brands in understanding consumer desires and leveraging qualitative research for societal change.

As an awardee, Sophia gains perks including free conference registration for the Qualitative Research Consultants Association Annual Conference in January 2024 and a complimentary one-year membership in QRCA.

Sophia expressed her excitement about the award, noting, “One of the advantages of this award for me is gaining access to knowledgeable individuals engaged in diverse pursuits across industries. This exposure will broaden my perspective and understanding of qualitative research.”

Monica Dale, Co-chair of the GQRA Committee, highlighted the award’s significance, stating, “This award recognizes international qualitative researchers, offering an opportunity to advance their skills and professional development.”

Florian and Sophia join the QRCA community, becoming part of a list of past scholarship recipients from various countries worldwide.

The Qualitative Research Consultants Association serves as a hub for qualitative professionals, connecting, educating, and advancing qualitative methods and practices. Its members, including consultants, researchers, project managers, academics, and others, aim to maximise the impact of qualitative research.