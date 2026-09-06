Nigeria’s representative, Tamunosoye “Soye” Karibi-George, has concluded her journey at the 73rd Miss World pageant after reaching the Top 12 semifinals in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

Karibi-George ended her run following a strong showing throughout the global event, where she stood out as one of the top continental performers.

During the pre-pageant challenges, she earned the title of Miss World Top Model for Africa, which secured her early entry into the Top 40. She also showcased her “Beyond Labels” advocacy project, aimed at promoting social inclusion and support for individuals living with disabilities and mental health challenges in Nigeria.

The competition concluded with Joheirry Mola Dominguez of the Dominican Republic taking the overall crown. Organizers also announced that the 74th edition of the Miss World pageant will be held in Tanzania in May 2027.