Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has received the International Standardisation Organisation (ISO) Certificate of Compliance, saying professionalisation of the teaching profession in the country would be boosted with the international recognition.

The certification signposts TRCN, an agency of the Federal Ministry of Education, with the mandate to regulate the teaching profession in Nigeria, had one which executed its mandates in line with international standards and best practices.

The international evaluation of TRCN spanned six months and it found that the council conducts its regulatory functions excellently.

Receiving the ISO certificate, an elated registrar/chief executive, Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboy,e congratulated the staff of the agency for their selfless service that led to the International recognition and urged them to continue to do their best to sustain the enviable status already attained and aspire for greater achievements.

He said, “With this certification all operations of TRCN are adjudged to be in line with international standards and operations.”