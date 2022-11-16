As Nigeria prepares to hold 2023 general elections, the national president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo, has admonished media practitioners in Nigeria to always prioritize reports that will promote and protect the nation’s democracy .

Isiguzo gave the admonition in an address to declare open a two-day capacity building workshop organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) for journalists and civil society organisations (CSOs) in the South West region held in Lagos State.

Isiguzo, who spoke on the role of media in the conduct of peaceful elections, passionately appealed to practitioners to maintain the highest possible standards in the course of discharging their duties for the forthcoming year 2023 general elections.

The NUJ boss at the event with the theme: “Conflict Sensitive Reporting, 2023 General Elections and Countering Fake News”, noted that there will always be crisis and conflicts in the Nigerian society, particularly during every electioneering period.

He said deliberate efforts must be made by the media practitioners toward publishing reports that will bring about resolution of such and ultimately building a peaceful society rather than aggravating such.

“In whatever we do as Journalists, it is very necessary to take the issue of peace as a cardinal point and take into consideration the need to be careful so that areas that are already fragile do not explode or implode. Peace is a basic requirement in a democracy. No democracy can flourish in the absence of peace”.