The Amana Foundation has purchased Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for over 2,000 indigent students in Kwara State.

The Foundation founded by the director-general of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, has also sponsored scores of youths in tertiary institutions in the state.

The national coordinator of the Foundation, Dare Magobon, disclosed this this in Ilorin, the state capital, at the inauguration of the executives of the organisation.

Magobon added that the Foundation had also purchased forms for scores of intending candidates of the National Examinations Council (NECO) and West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

“Our founder through the Foundation over the years has paid the school fees of some Arabic and Islamic students covering all the local governments in the state.

“The Foundation through its boss has empowered not less than 100 market women. The renovation of Ajikobi community health centre is a testimony of its founder towards the well-being of the people and payment of hospital bills of sick people and pregnant women upon delivery.

“In the days, months and years ahead, let us be guided by the principles of empathy, collaboration and sustainable development towards our people.

“Together, we can have a lasting impact on the lives of those we serve and inspire positive change that echoes through generations,” Magobon added.