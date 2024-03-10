The Police Service Commission (PSC) has authorised the suspension of two Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), Doubara Edonyabo and Talent Mungo, attached to the Rivers State Police Command, for their involvement in the extortion of $3,000 from two citizens.

The Rivers State Police Command had on February 13, 2024, dismissed an Inspector Michael Odey, following his involvement in the extortion and recommended Edonyabo and Mungo for dismissal.

The trio had abducted the two men, believed to be businessmen, from Aba in neighbouring Abia State and brought them to Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, where they forced them to transfer the said amount to the wallet of one of the officers.

Giving an update on the case, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said the suspension of the two senior Police officers became effective from February 29, 2024, adding that their salaries have been stopped.

Iringe-Koko stated that Edonyabo and Mungo will face the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), which is responsible for addressing disciplinary issues involving senior officers.

The statement signed by the PPRO read in part: “The Rivers State Police Command hereby issues an official update regarding a case involving three Police Officers who have been accused of engaging in acts of extortion.

“As previously communicated during our press briefing on February 13, 2024, Inspector Michael Odey was found guilty and subsequently dismissed from duty, effective from 07/02/2024, following thorough Orderly room proceedings and a comprehensive review conducted by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16.

“Furthermore, during the aforementioned briefing, we provided information regarding the ongoing reviews pertaining to ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo, as their respective ranks required approval from the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.

“Today, we hereby inform the public that the Police Service Commission has officially authorized the suspension from duty of ASP Doubara Edonyabo and ASP Talent Mungo, effective from 29/02/2024. Additionally, the salaries of the implicated officers have been stopped.

“The two officers will face the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), which is responsible for addressing disciplinary issues involving senior officers. Update would soon be given on other cases involving these officers.

“This decisive course of action serves as a strong deterrent to any police officer who may contemplate engaging in misconduct and unequivocally reaffirms our unwavering commitment to upholding the fundamental principles of credible policing in Rivers State.

“Under the leadership of CP Olatunji Disu, psc, the Rivers State Police Command remains steadfast in its dedication to maintaining discipline among its officers. We wholeheartedly encourage residents to promptly report any instances of unprofessional behavior or misconduct displayed by our officers.

“Reports can be made through the following contact channels: phone number 08161355218 and WhatsApp number 08067167605. Rest assured, all reports will be handled with the utmost confidentiality.

“We persistently strive to foster a safe and secure environment for all residents of Rivers State, and we pledge to continue working diligently in the best interests of the public.”