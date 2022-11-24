Nile University of Nigeria has graduated over 800 undergraduate and postgraduate students across five faculties of Arts and Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Engineering, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Law at its 10th convocation ceremony held y in Abuja.

The ceremony witnessed the investiture of the Shehu of Borno Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi as chancellor of the university. At the event, its vice chancellor, Prof Dilli Dogo, expressed delight at the number and quality of students graduating from the institution.

He said since Nile University’s acquisition by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education network with 15 institutions across 10 African countries, the impact on the university has been positive, as witnessed by increased infrastructural development, improved staff development, and training as well as increased enrollment of students across so many programmes., the Dogo said the university at present has five faculties and one college of health sciences comprising three faculties, adding that the law and engineering faculties were responsive to their various societal needs.

He said, “In 2009, we started with 34 students, by 2020, we had a little over 3,000. Today, we are now at over 6,000 students. With increased facilities, infrastructural and manpower development, and retraining of our academics, there has been a surge in the enrollment of students in the school,” he said. Dogo said the school trains its students to impact society, stating that the motto of Honoris United University is education for impact.

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Garbai El-Kanemi, who was installed as chancellor of the university, commended the management, saying that it had created an environment where students were equipped with skills to compete with their contemporaries. He urged the graduating students that unity, progress, and peace should be their watchword as they step into society.

The ceremony witnessed the awards of the overall best graduating students Emmanuel Ayomide Obayemi (Accounting) with a CGPA of 5.0, who received a 100 percent scholarship from Nile University to pursue a postgraduate degree at Nile; N500,000 from Providus Bank, N100,000 from Mouka Foam; N100,000 from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)