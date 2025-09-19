On September 18, 2025, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) conferred its prestigious Distinguished Fellowship Award (DFMC) on the Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria, Professor Dilli Dogo, FNAMed.

Advertisement

The award, which was conferred during the College’s 43rd Convocation Ceremony, recognizes Prof. Dogo’s exceptional contributions to medicine, higher education, and national development. A renowned surgeon, academic, and visionary administrator, Prof. Dogo has dedicated more than four decades to advancing healthcare and shaping institutions across Nigeria and Africa.

From his early days as a brilliant medical scholar at the University of Maiduguri to becoming a respected authority in medical education, Prof. Dogo has consistently championed excellence in medical practice and leadership. He has served on the governing boards and councils of several high-profile institutions, including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the Nigerian National Merit Award Assessment Committee, and the Board of Directors of MANCOSA University in South Africa — roles that highlight his influence on policy, standards, and institutional growth both locally and internationally.

Prof. Dilli Dogo (center) receiving the distinguished fellowship award at the 43rd NPMCN convocation ceremony

Today, as Vice-Chancellor of Nile University of Nigeria (where he also served as Provost of the College of Health Sciences from 2016–2022), he has led the institution’s transformation into a vibrant, internationally respected academic powerhouse.

Reflecting on the award, Prof. Dogo remarked:

“Receiving this honour from such a revered institution is profoundly humbling. It affirms that a life devoted to scholarship, mentorship, and service can truly make a difference. I am deeply grateful to Nile University of Nigeria and our parent organization— Honoris United Universities— for the trust and platform to drive transformation, and to my previous institutions, the University of Maiduguri, the National Postgraduate Medical College, and other centres of learning— for shaping my journey and nurturing my aspirations. This recognition strengthens my resolve to continue building capacity and raising standards in medicine and education for the good of our nation.”

Prof. Dilli Dogo (center) displaying his distinguished fellowship award on stage at the 43rd NPMCN convocation ceremony

Founded in 1979, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria stands at the apex of postgraduate medical education in the country. As a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Health, it produces specialists in all branches of Medicine and Dentistry, organizes advanced curricula and examinations, and certifies consultants who serve as lecturers in universities and leaders in tertiary health institutions nationwide.

By bestowing its Distinguished Fellowship on Professor Dilli Dogo, the College underscores the profound impact of his scholarship, leadership, and service— achievements that continue to elevate standards in education, healthcare, and national progress.