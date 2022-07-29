The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has predicted heavy rainfall and possibly flash floods in most parts of the country in the next 96 hours.

NiMet, through its impact-based weather forecast, released yesterday, stated that during the forecast period (the next 96 hours) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Kebbi,

Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Plateau, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kwara, Niger, Nassarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other states to be affected include Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Taraba, Sokoto, Kogi, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

However, NiMet predicted low to moderate rainfall over some parts of Kaduna, Kwara, Yobe, Kogi.

Also, while light or no rains are expected over the rest of the country Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo.

The prediction also stated that the rains are expected to be predominantly intermittent over the South and isolated thunderstorms over the northern parts with chances of flash flooding of roads, low-lying settlements and river channels.

Also, moderate to heavy rainfall events are expected to be accompanied by strong winds especially over parts of Kebbi, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi and Yobe State during the forecast period.

Hence, the public is advised to avoid low-lying terrains, not to drive through running water, clear water ways of debris, avoid standing under trees and unsecured structures during the rain, switch off electrical appliances before the rains and not during it to avoid electric shockband be prepared for this event to avoid damages from weather-related hazards.

On July 25, 2023, parts of Delta (57.4mm), Cross River (46.7mm), Benue (40.2mm), Abia (80.3mm) and Bayelsa (53.6mm) recorded moderate to heavy rainfall respectively while on July 27, 2022, parts of Delta (54.5mm), Zamfara (95.4mm), Borno (111.7mm) and Niger (4.06mm) recorded moderate to heavy rainfall amount as predicted by NiMet.