Notable professional and socio-cultural organisations have hailed the appointment of a media guru and Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Alh Sa’adu Salahu, as senior special adviser and counselor to Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Salahu had at different times during the first tenure of Governor AbdulRazaq served as a special adviser on Political Matters and special adviser on Strategy.

Professional bodies and organisations that have hailed the latest appointment of Salahu included NIPR, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Gamji Members Association (GAMA) and the Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU).

In its congratulatory message, the NIPR expressed delight over the appointment of Salahu into the exalted office of the senior special adviser and counsellor to the state governor.

The NIPR praised Governor AbdulRazaq for finding the prominent public relations practitioner and a Fellow of the Institute worthy of the appointment.

A statement jointly signed by the acting chairman of NIPR in the state, Mr Gbenga Ishola, and secretary, Mallam AbdulRahman Sanni, expressed confidence in the ability of Salahu in turning around things for consolidation of better achievements.

The NIPR pledged it unflinching support for the Governor AbdulRazaq administration in its bid to take Kwara to an enviable level.

Also, the state council of the NUJ, in a statement signed by its chairman, Abdullateef Ahmed, thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for finding journalists worthy of those who form his cabinet.

“The Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is appreciative of the gesture of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, especially his special interest for journalists in the choice of those who work with him.

“The reappointment of Alhaji Saadu Salaudeen as his Senior Special Adviser and Counselor is an attestation to the respect and reverence with which the Governor holds journalists.

“We are glad that the appointees, who are veterans in journalism fraternity including the latest appointee, did not disappoint in the previous offices they were entrusted, and we urge them not to drop the ball.

“NUJ, as a formidable union, would not rest on its oars in upholding the truth at all times, and serving as one of the pillars that hold and stabilize democratic governance,” Ahmed said.

For its part, NALVEJ, in a statement signed by its state’s chairman, Alh. Tunde Akanbi, and publicity secretary, Alh. Abdullahi Olesin, described Salahu’s appointment as well-deserved.

The league praised Governor AbdulRazaq for seeing journalists as indispensable partners in the running of the affairs of the state.

It assured the governor that the appointees would deliver on their respective mandate, given their enviable track records of achievements in the offices they held in the past.

For its part, ACF in a statement signed by its state’s chairman, Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, and director of Media and Documentation, Alh. Abdullahi Olesin, said that Salahu earned the new appointment and elevation.

The ACF described Salahu’s commitment to the success of the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq and passion for the development of the state as remarkable and unquantifiable.

In its own message, GAMA also hailed Salahu’s appointment.

GAMA in a statement signed by its president general, Alh Tunde Akanbi, and director of publicity, Alh Abdullahi Olesin, thanked the governor for finding one of its members worthy of the appointment as Senior Special Adviser and Counselor.

At the homefront, the Ibagun Progressive Union (IPU), in a statement, said it received the announcement of Salahu’s appointment with a lot of

excitement.

The statement signed by IPU chairman, Alh Kuranga Omomeji Morogun, described Salahu’s appointment as meritorious and thanked the governor for the honour done the Okelele/Ibagun community.