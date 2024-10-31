The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has celebrated the election of its member, Dapo Oyewole, as the pioneer Secretary General of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), held in Accra, Ghana.

In a statement, the NIPR president, Dr Ike Neliaku, praised Mr Oyewole’s achievement, calling it a testament to his hard work, creativity, and leadership skills.

Neliaku highlighted Oyewole’s track record, especially during his role as Special Adviser to the Speaker of the 9th Assembly when CoSPAL was founded.

“To us, your election did not come as a surprise because we know that you are a certified Public Relations professional with enormous capacity, competence, and passion for leadership, which you have demonstrated in various national responsibilities entrusted to you at different periods,” he said.

He further encouraged Oyewole to uphold the values of the public relations profession, emphasizing that his new position offered an opportunity to project the Institute’s values across Africa and beyond.

The NIPR also extended its appreciation to the speaker of the 10th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, his Deputy Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, CoSPAL President and Ghanaian Parliament Speaker Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, Director General of Nigeria’s Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), for their roles in making the election successful.

CoSPAL, founded in 2020, is a body that unites Speakers and Presidents of Parliaments in 54 African countries, promoting collaboration and dialogue on legislative matters across the continent.