Ahead of the commencement of the Africa Development Bank’s (AfDB) African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation, the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) said it has fully galvanised resources and stakeholders to enable it play a pivotal role in the continental initiative.

Recall that the Institute provided the internationally acclaimed analysis that underpinned many African Government’s categorical position on the Madagascan Covid Organics preparation.

The Institute also leveraged on its reputation as the first African Institute to develop a world class phytomedicine from drug discovery up to phase 2 clinical trials, to begin work on repurposing Niprimune, its flagship immunomodulatory agent for relevant clinical studies for COVID-19.

Earlier in the pandemic, NIPRD pioneered and strongly advocated indigenous manufacturing of hand sanitisers from locally sourced raw materials. The Institute notably concept produced its own brand of hand sanitisers and this has gone on to become famous for its high international quality.

The has also been involved as sponsor as well as technical partner to a number of ongoing Randomised Control Trials aimed at scientifically proving the efficacy of a number of conventional medicines currently at the Clinical Trials’ phase.

Also, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, NIPRD retained its ISO 17025 certification through remote testing, making it the first in the region to accomplish this via this model.

NIPRD had earlier emerged as the first in the region to gain both ISO 17025 and 9001, as well as being achieving Centre of Excellence status in several thematic areas.

Reports indicate that in the past three years, key infrastructure have been renovated and new ones commissioned; cutting edge equipment have been purchased; and innovative research and development projects aimed at improving health and socioeconomic indices have been undertaken.

These initiatives and many others have now rekindled NIPRD’s recognition as a world class leader in Pharma R&D by its increased statutory representation on high level committees convened by pertinent Global, Continental and National organizations such as World Health Organisation (WHO), West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO), TETFUND, Central Bank of Nigeria, COVID-19 Presidential Task Force and many others.