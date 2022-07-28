The 2022 Miss Aso International Beauty Queen, Mercy Odey Abu, has promised to provide job opportunities for 1000 youths.

Speaking with journalists shortly after being crowned 2022 Miss Aso International Beauty Queen, Mercy said she started her modeling career in 2014 by registering with a modeling agency in Cross River State, where she participated in her first beauty pageant to contest for Cross River Most Beautiful Girl.

She said the victory would also be used as an opportunity to empower young people through the acquisition of various skills like shoe making, fashion designing, make up and real estate.

The linguistics and communication studies graduate of the University of Calabar, also revealed that it would be her corporate social responsibility project to empower young people aged between 17 and 25 with skills that can fetch them money even while in school.

According to her, “I prioritise education. I love people being aware of their environment. By education, I mean helping people with the knowledge that will help them in their field of endeavour, be it in real estate, fashion designing, or as a public relations strategist.

“So, I’m going to use this platform to educate people in these three different aspects that I am involved in. In fashion, I’m going to seek sponsorship and collaboration so that I can empower as much people as I can to learn this craft.

“I’m targeting young people, especially those who are leaving secondary school first, because I think the earlier our youths know that they are capable of generating something for themselves, the better for them than to be used as tools for evil.”