Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) has said it remains committed to providing the needed atmosphere for young quantity surveyors to become gainfully employed.

The president of the institute, Olayemi Shonubi, stated this during a job fair, held in Abuja at the weekend for unemployed graduates in the profession.

Speaking on the “Evolving Roles for the Quantity Surveyor in a Dynamic World: Issues, Prospects, Competencies and Capacities,” Shonubi said the fair was part of efforts to contribute the institute’s quota to the development of the economy.

The fair was also designed to match-make employers and job seekers, thereby providing the opportunity for instant recruitment.

It brought together job seekers, quantity surveying firms, multi-disciplinary consulting firms, employees seeking to change job positions, building and engineering construction companies, human resource consulting companies, mortgage banks, real estate developers, construction materials manufacturers and dealers/merchants.

He said, “The nation currently faced a huge challenge of providing enough good jobs for the entrants into the profession, and given the country’s rapidly growing population, the Institute felt challenged to drive the process of job creation and building career opportunities.”

In his remarks at the event, the special guest of honour and former governor of Bauchi State, Mr Mohammed Abubakar (SAN) commended the NIQS for providing job seekers the opportunity of instant recruitment which reduces the time and effort spent by employers and employees to complete recruitment processes.

Abubakar said as a profession that is responsible for the management of all costs associated with building and civil engineering projects, quantity surveying plays an important role in the economy of every nation.fine

