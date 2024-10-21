Advertisement

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, at the Seme border in Lagos State.

The border town, located near Badagry on the Lagos-Cotonou coastal route, is a major crossing point between Nigeria and Benin Republic. Bobrisky was reportedly attempting to leave Nigeria when immigration officials apprehended him.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the NIS announced that Bobrisky was arrested for allegedly attempting to “flee Nigeria” and is currently undergoing interrogation. The agency further revealed that he would be handed over to the “appropriate authorities for further action.”

The NIS statement read: “The Service wishes to inform the public that OKUNEYE IDRIS is a person of interest over recent issues of public concern. He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. The Service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the country’s borders.”

LEADERSHIP earlier reported on Monday that social media activist Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, had taken to Instagram to break the news of Bobrisky’s arrest.

Bobrisky has been at the center of controversy recently, following leaked audio recordings in which he allegedly admitted to bribing his way out of prison with the help of a “Godfather” and having a money laundering case dropped by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The celebrity crossdresser denied the claims, calling them “fake” and threatening legal action against VeryDarkMan for defamation.