Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) officials in Kebbi State have arrested one Suleimen Idris with 21 children on their way to Mauritania

NIS controller in the state, Rabi Bashir Nuhu who briefed journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, said Idris was arrested along the border areas.

She said the trafficker could not give officials of the service concrete explanations of his trip to Mauritania with the children.

According to her, the suspect has been handed over to officials of the National Agency For Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

She advised residents of the state to desist from sending their children far away in the name of imparting Islamic education.

ADVERTISEMENT