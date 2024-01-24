A Nigerian student, Saheed Wahab, who died in the United Kingdom hours after arriving in the country to study, will be buried there.

Wahab’s demise was confirmed by the Nigerians in the UK Community (NIUK) on Wednesday.

According to NIUK, Wahab arrived at Teesside University in UK, on Monday, January 15, 2024, to pursue a Master’s degree and died on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

While announcing his funeral details, the group wrote: “We have reached out to his wife and family members in Nigeria, and they’ve given us permission to act on their behalf and arrange a funeral services for him here in the United Kingdom.

“We’ve also been able to contact the coroner where his remains are.”

The group further solicited financial support towards Wahab’s burial (Janaza) scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Jamia Masjid Al Madina, 133a Waterloo Rd, Middlesbrough TS1 3JB.