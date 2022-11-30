After commissioning the Onitsha River Port, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has facilitated the movement of ceramic tiles through badges to the port in Anambra State.

In a press statement by the general manager, Corporate Affairs, NIWA, Jubril Darda’u, the badges convened tiles worth 22 trailers to the Onitsha River Port.

He said, “In a recent development, the West African Ceramic Limited a leading manufacturer of tiles in Nigeria under the brand name ‘Royal’ in Ajaokuta, Kogi State has successfully moved goods (tiles) that is worth Twenty-Two trailers to Onitsha River Port, Anambra state.”

Darda’u, however, stated that the Public Relations Officer of West African Ceramic Limited, Hassan Ilugbami, disclosed that the company took advantage of the dredged channel of River Niger in conveying the tiles on a barge M.V Vega owned by the company using tugboat piloted by NIWA onboard crew with escort from Inland Waterways police for adequate security.

Darda’u stated further, “On returning, the barge carried laterite a major raw material for the production of tiles that is worth Twenty-Seven trailers back to Ajaokuta, Kogi state.

The company confirmed to NIWA that they will continue taking the advantage of the dredged channel from Ajaokuta to Onitsha which is 162km in moving all her products, because is cheaper and safer.”