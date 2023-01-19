The National Judicial Council (NJC) has condemned the refusal of some State governments to pay retirement benefits and gratuities of Judges in the State Judiciary.

The Council said the actions of the affected States were worrisome and condemnable in all ramifications.

In a statement made available to journalists at the end of the Council’s meeting presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, NJC asked the defaulting State governments to belt up in the discharge of their legal obligations on payment of retirement benefits to Judicial officers.

The statement by the NJC’s Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, reads in part: “NJC under the chairmanship of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at its 100th Meeting held on 19 January 2023, deliberated on the worrisome situation whereby many Judicial Officers of the States are being owed their retirement benefits, including severance pay/gratuity and pensions.

“After due consideration, Council condemns in very strong terms this act, which is undermining the Rule of Law and Section 6 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999.

“It therefore calls on the offending States to ensure that all entitlement of retired Judges are fully settled forthwith.

“Council further directed State Chief Judges to file reports on compliance, to reach the Council not later than 1 April 2023.”