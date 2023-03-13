The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the federal government to end the current Naira and fuel scarcity in the country.

The ultimatum was given on Monday in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of the Congress’ Central Working Committee (CWC).

NLC national president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, who gave the ultimatum, directed workers to observe sit-at-home at the end of the deadline on Wednesday next week should the federal government fail to comply.

He said, “The congress wish to inform the federal government that we will no longer keep quiet to this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increase of petroleum products prices. The issue of cash crunch, the NLC is giving the federal government of Nigeria, the agencies of government including the Central Bank of Nigeria, and top banking institutions, seven working days to address the issue of the cash crunch.

“If they fail to do this at the expiration of the seven days, the congress is directing all workers in the country to stay at home because it has become very difficult to even assess one naira to enter vehicles to your workplace, it is difficult for even difficult to buy products, especially from traders who don’t have bank accounts. This is the situation we have found ourselves.

“The federal government came out with the policy that even the old currency are still valid, what we have discovered is that even when the banks give you those old currencies, the traders are not accepting it and even when you take it to the same banks, the banks are not accepting it either, we are being frustrated to a level that we can no longer keep quiet.

“In terms of the political situation in the country, we are urging all gladiators to remember that the interest of this country is paramount to all of us and they should do everything reasonably possible to make sure that the system is maintained. The courts are there where they will take their matters to and we urge the courts to do justice to the issues brought to them.”