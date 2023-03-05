The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued 2-week ultimatum tothe federal government to resolve maritime sector challenges in the country.

To this end, the leadership of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has gotten the backing of NLC to shut down maritime sector after expiration of 2-week ultimatum, counting from 6th of March 2023.

NLC president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, who gave the charge during the National Administrative Council (NAC) of NLC courtesy visit to MWUN instructed the union to take proactive steps rather than going through hurdles that would impede their move.

The threat to paralyse businesses in the sector was also part of his response when Comrade Adeyanju appealed to NLC and NAC to help resolve the issue of terminal operators whose contract has not been renewed by the authorities.

Also, the threat is coming on the heels of the International Oil Companies(IOCs) refusal to obey government’s Marine Notice 106 of 2014, as well as Extant Stevedoring Regulations on payment of the workers.

Concerned that issues are being unnecessarily being delayed since 2021 in a bid to follow due process consultation with Federal Government and the concernes agencies over pending issues including failure in payment of all monthly payments, NLC directed the MWUN leadership to follow due process by first giving FG, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Labour and Employment the 2-week ultimstum for non-payment of seafarers payment.

