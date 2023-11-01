The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has been rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri in Imo State after he was allegedly brutalised by operatives of the State Police Command.

This is even as the number one Labour leader is said to be battling to save his right eye.

Recall that Ajaero was arrested on Wednesday afternoon ahead of a planned workers’ protest in the State from the Imo State headquarters of NLC, New Owerri.

He was said to be manhandled before the policemen whisked his away to unknown location.

Later, the Police Command admitted that Ajaero was in a protective custody.

But, in a viral video clip, Ajaero, who appeared with bruises on his face, was seen sandwiched between two men in a moving car heading to the hospital in Owerri on Wednesday after his release from detention.

Clad in his union’s red shirt, he was heard saying he didn’t have any phone number on him but had a relative in the employ of FUTHO, who he hoped would be of assistance

The NLC Head of Information and Publicity, Comrade Benson Upah, had described the maltreatment of Ajaero as an act of abduction that degenerated into attempted murder.

He said that, “contact has been made with Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero this evening around 15:30 hours at the Police Hospital in Owerri from where he was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri where he is receiving medical attention.

“Thoroughly brutalized, his right eye at the time of contact was completely shut.”

Further, the statement said, “Ajaero, who said little stated that immediately after his arrest, he was beaten up and blindfolded and taken to an unknown destination where more brutalisation took place, sometimes with bottles.”

Meanwhile, his personal items seized from him were yet to be accounted for as the statement said: “His phones, money and other personal effects were taken off him and have not been returned to him.”