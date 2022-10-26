The Nigeria Liquified Petroleum Gas Association, (NLPGA) in collaboration with the Nigeria LNG Limited has said more will be done to reach and surpass the goal set for itself on domestic gas supply in the Nigeria.

This is as the NLNGs supply to the domestic gas market has grown from 50,000MT per annum, an equivalent of four million 12.5kg cylinders to one million MT (80 million 12.5kg) per annum as at 2022. Also off-takers grew from initial six to 46.

NLNG supplies 40 per cent of domestic gas demand in Nigeria.

This much was revealed at the International conference and exhibition celebrating 15 years of domestic gas supply intervention by the NLNG and NLPGA, held in Lagos yesterday.

Since its inception in 2007, the NLNG’s Domestic LPG supply intervention programme has created the much-needed foundation for the market, which has grown over 2,000 per cent since inception, and is still growing.

The theme of the conference, “15 Years of Domestic LPG, Looking Back and Looking Forward” serves as an opportunity to commemorate the achievements of the LPG programme, as well as deliberate on what opportunities a 200 million population offers Nigeria, especially in the areas of power generation, auto gas, agriculture, and technology.

Keynote speaker, Felix Ekundayo highlighted the successes recorded so far, noting that the idea has birthed multiple organisations while providing clean alternatives for the country.

“One of the most important hallmarks of the programme over the years is its significant effect in drastically reducing supply disruptions, enabling continuous LPG supply and sustainability.

We also credit the programme as being the driving force behind the birth of several indigenous companies of great potential and exploits within the last decade and a half”

The event also featured panel discussions aimed at providing Insights into the journey and challenges to be solved.

Appraising the growth and journey of the industry, Chinasa Ego-Osuala, one of the pioneer team member at the inception spoke on the successes so far in creating a domestic gas supply market.

“Growth of the industry and local consumption to replace firewood and reduce environmental degradation of the Nigerian living standard is one of the fruit of the venture we started years ago”

In another panel discussion, panelists identified Utilisation as one of the challenges they seek to overcome in the years ahead.

The day two of the 15 years celebration will feature more discussion on “Alternative Use of LPG: Telecommutions as a case study while session two will have panelists discussing Gas Cylinder Expansion Programme: Successes and Challenges

Session three will focus on Women in LPG: Impact of Inflation on Gender Inclusivity in LPG.