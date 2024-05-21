After the warning strike for three days without any positive response from the state government and security agencies over the whereabouts of their kidnapped member, Dr. John Esu, the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has resolved to continue the ongoing industrial action Indefinitely.

Consequently, medical activities across all government and private hospitals in the state have been paralysed by the aggrieved doctors since last week following alleged non-commitment of the governor Umo Eno-led administration to push for the release of Esu, who has been in the den of the kidnappers for about three weeks.

The hoodlums on April 30, 2024, abducted Esu at Oron local government area, forcing the medics into the ongoing face-off.

However, after reviewing the 72-hour warning strike during their emergency general meeting held at the Doctors' Mess along Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, the state capital, the aggrieved medical workers resolved to down stools indefinitely to press home their demand for effective action to free their colleague.

The communique at the end of the meeting jointly signed by the state NMA branch chairman, Prof.

Enem Abraham, and Dr. Unyime Ndoh, the branch public relations officer (PRO), reads: "Arising from the emergency general meeting of the NMA, Akwa Ibom State branch, the Congress resolved that the ongoing withdrawal of services by the association in sympathy with our colleague, Dr. John Esu, who was kidnapped on April 30, 2024, should continue indefinitely pending when our member regains freedom. & quot;This withdrawal of services is total, and we regret the inconveniences this will cause/cost our patients.