NMDPRA Corroborates Navy, Says MT Praisel Cleared For HPFO

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has corroborated the Nigerian Navy that the Motor Tanker Praisel carried high pour fuel oil (HPFO) and not stolen crude as earlier alleged by operatives of a private security firm Tantita Security Services Ltd.

In a Memorandum from the NMDPRA, forwarded to LEADERSHIP yesterday, the authority issued a clearance to MT Praisel, to lift and discharge HPFO.

According to the Memorandum signed by Agabi, C. C, for the manager, Distribution System & Storage) and collated by Isa Ibrahim Fago, with reference number: NMDPRA/DSSRI/CVC/V.1/WAR/418, the authority said, “Please Allow Vessel to Discharge/Loading and Ensure Complete Recertification.

Recall that a statement on Sunday by the director information Naval Headquarters Cdre Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan had said results of the laboratory analysis of the product onboard MT PRAISEL by all agencies including NMDPRA displayed properties consistent with Nigerian industrial standard specification for HPFO.

He lamented high-handedness and unprofessional conduct displayed by the private security operatives with attendant negative consequences for the supplier and buyer of the product.

The Navy had on 4 August 2023 released a statement to clarify an allegation in respect of Motor Tanker (MT) PRAISEL which was reported to be conveying stolen crude oil with naval escorts onboard.