Abia Assembly Asks Otti To Fix Federal Govt Road

Abia State House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging the governor, Alex Otti to seek federal government’s intervention on the Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia-Arochukwu federal road.

The House also stressed that the abandoned colonial bridge across Igu River in Ozu Abam in Arochukwu local government should be given urgent intervention as well.

It urged the governor to rehabilitate the Ozu Abam-Ndi Okereke-Arochukwu road and other link roads in Arochukwu constituency to save them from total collapse.

Announcing the resolutions during plenary, the speaker of the House, Emmanuel Emeruwa, appealed to the senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu to join Otti to seek the Intervention.

The resolutions followed a motion on matter of urgent public importance raised by the member for the constituency and the majority leader of the House, Uchenna Okoro.

Addressing the House on the matter, Okoro had bemoaned the deplorable conditions of the roads and the bridge, adding that they have become all-year round death-traps.