Residents of Enugu remained calm on Thursday despite the conviction and sentencing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Justice James Omotosho of

Federal High court in Abuja, on Thursday, sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment following his conviction on seven-count terrorism charges.

Our correspondent who went round the city after the court ruling reports that residents went about their activities peacefully, despite initial concerns that the judgment might spark tension.

At Edinburgh Road, groups of young men huddled beside shops, debating the judgment.

Those sympathetic to the IPOB leader were sighted at different areas shaking their heads as they discussed the conviction.

Scores of residents told our correspondent that they had determined not to allow fear to disrupt their livelihoods.

A shop owner at Achara Layout, Mrs. Ifeoma Obigeri, said people were concerned, but not panicking, adding that residents of the state want peace.

Residents also expressed optimism that the city would remain peaceful in the coming days as reactions to the judgment continued.