Action begins in the Nigeria National League (NNL) relegation play-off involving eight teams.

The very first game of the play-off would see Sokoto United slug it out with Family Worship (FWC Champions) at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kofar Mata, Kano on Monday as the draw of the play-off was conducted Sunday evening with the representatives of all the clubs present.

Meanwhile, it was a full house in Kano as Edel FC of Awka were the first to hit the Northern Nigeria commercial nerve, while Yenagoa based Henserd Football Club followed and then Smart City of Lagos.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) of Ilorin and Ikorodu City of Lagos touched down in Kano in that order.

The duo of Adamawa United and Sokoto United arrived on Saturday.

Family Worship football team FWC-Champions were the last to arrive Sunday morning from the nation’s capital Abuja to complete the full list of eight (8) teams for the play-off.

Four clubs would go down to the Nationwide League (NLO) after five days of action.