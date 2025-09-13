The NNPC Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of NNPC Ltd., has launched a farmers training programme aimed at addressing food security challenges in Nigeria’s North-Central Zone.

The managing director of the NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, announced the inauguration of the programme on Friday at Bwari, Abuja.

She said the initiative is part of a wider effort that began in the second quarter of 2025 across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, focusing on uplifting the living standards of 6,000 vulnerable farmers nationwide.

“This programme is specifically designed to tackle food insecurity, a critical issue affecting the country,” Arukwe said.

The training programme, running from September 12 to 14, saw the participation of over 700 farmers in the North-Central Zone. The initiative aims to equip them with essential skills and knowledge in modern farming techniques, helping them improve productivity and income.

Arukwe explained that the programme responds to the many challenges local farmers face, including lack of seedlings, poor yields, limited access to resources, transportation difficulties, and the effects of climate change. The training seeks to bridge these gaps by teaching modern farming methods and climate-smart agriculture, enabling farmers to cultivate crops year-round, reduce losses, and strengthen livelihoods.

She added that the programme also intends to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on food imports by empowering local farmers and communities to achieve food sustainability, with the potential to develop a viable food export market.

“Instead of providing short-term food aid, our focus is on teaching farmers how to sustainably produce food and create lasting impact,” she emphasised.

Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Food Security in the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman, commended the Foundation’s initiative, describing it as a well-thought-out intervention targeting subsistence farmers and encouraging its continuation.

Local leaders in Bwari, including the Area Council Chairman and farmers association representatives, expressed gratitude for the programme and pledged to apply the knowledge gained.

A training consultant, Dr Dan Ozokwor, highlighted that the curriculum includes climate-smart agriculture principles, soil and water management, post-harvest handling, value addition, market access, and cooperative development.

The first phase of this programme, conducted in southern Nigeria, successfully empowered over 4,000 farmers with modern agricultural practices and market strategies, reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to combating food insecurity across the nation.