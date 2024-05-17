Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it is committed to partnering with the Nasarawa State government in the area of oil and gas development.

The group managing director of NNPCL, Engr. Mele Kyari, who disclosed this during the second day of the Nasarawa Investment Summit yesterday in Lafia, said Nasarawa is blessed with substantial natural gas reserves.

Represented by the executive vice president (Gas and Power), Olalekan Oguleye, the NNPC boss said the state has the potential to power industrialization that would drive economic growth to improve the lives of its citizens.

He noted that the company is more than willing for further collaboration that will unlock the full potential of the state’s natural resources for the benefit of the state and the country at large.

Kyari appreciated the bold steps the state government has taken towards building its economy in the area of solid mineral and energy.

He said the state has become a home not just for mineral resources but also for agriculture and energy.