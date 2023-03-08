Ahead of the March 21 prospecting date, the Nigerian Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), has commenced movement of it’s machines into Nasarawa State.

The company had earlier announced the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in Keana and Obi local government areas following a high-impact exploration work in the Middle of Benue Trough.

It later announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the host state government, heralding the commencement of crude oil drilling and production in the affected areas.

The company through it’s group chief executive officer, Mele Kolo Kyari, hinted last month that it would commence full scale drilling of crude in March 21.

Kyari said that the company began exploration activities in the state in 2010 and has technically found a petroleum environment in the state.

“We have seen a great potential for finding hydrocarbon in Nasarawa State and to confirm this, we are going to start drilling on March 21.

“We are very optimistic that it would be a successful exercise. It will not end there, once you find oil, you do further works to develop it not just for the benefit of the community around it but for Nasarawa State and the country,” he said.

A source who is part of the exploration team told LEADERSHIP in confidence that the company will meet the March 21 target, adding that the machines required for the operation are being moved to Obi where the first well will be drilled before moving to Keana.

He said the company has also secured an office for it’s staffers ahead of commencement of the exercise.

He said the office located on Shedam Road, in Lafia, the state capital, was donated by the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage.

The source said the company would soon move the ring and the rest of the equipment to the site.