FirstBank, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services provider has announced the appointment of Oluseyi Oyefeso as Executive Director, Retail Banking South. The appointment which took effect on Thursday, 2 March 2023 is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Prior to this appointment, the newly appointed Executive Director was the Group Executive, Retail Banking South, having earlier served as the Group Executive, Commercial and Retail Banking (Lagos and West Division). Mr. Oyefeso had also served as the Country Managing Director, FBNBank Ghana Limited.

Oyefeso joined FirstBank in 2006 as a branch manager, serving in one of the top three branches of the bank. He also held several positions, including business development manager as well as group heads within the Retail Banking and Institutional Banking Directorates.

He is a result-oriented executive with over 25 years of management experience in the banking and financial services industry. A seasoned banker and chartered accountant, he started his banking career in January 1993 and has acquired extensive knowledge in Retail, Corporate & Commercial Banking, Credit Risk Management (Analysis & administration) and Financial Control.

Oyefeso is a graduate of Accounting and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria. He is happily married with three children.

Speaking on Oyefeso’s appointment, chief executive officer, FirstBank Group, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, said, “Seyi is a multi-skilled professional with very robust banking experience, proven problem-solving and strong leadership skills. He is a competent leader, a team player and has over the years demonstrated the ability to develop positive business relationships, evidenced by remarkable track-record of business growth.

have Seyi as one of our executive directors and we wish him the best as we collectively reinforce our commitment to strengthening the bank’s contribution to empowering our stakeholders including our employees, customers as well as our host communities where we work and live.’’