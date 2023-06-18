NNPP Demands Credible Elections In Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa

Ahead of the off-season elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that their equipment work optimally.

Speaking at a press conference on the leadership crisis in the party in Imo State, the national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Major Agbo, said INEC must test the BVAS to ensure that they work well in order to avoid glitches during the exercise.

“Recently, there was a leadership disagreement in the Imo State chapter of our great party in which the state chairman, Chief Charles Duruimo, was purportedly suspended by aggrieved officers in the state over alleged anti-party activities. Chief Duruimo dismissed his removal, stating that his leadership had earlier suspended the officers and members involved in the plot to sack him.

“The national leadership of the party led by Alhaji Abba Kawu-Ali has stepped into the matter with a view to amicably resolving it in the interest of the party and the good people of Imo State who desire a new and better Nigeria on the platform of NNPP. Accordingly, the National Working Committee (NWC) directs that status quo should be maintained in the Imo State Chapter Executive led by Chief Charles Duruimo. All actions taken by the two sides in the leadership disagreement are null and void, and of no effect in running the affairs of the party in Imo State.

“The affected officers of the party in Imo State did not explore the appropriate channel of communication and procedure in handling the dispute in line with the clear provisions of NNPP’s constitution. In the next few days, the Imo State Executive will be invited to Abuja to firmly resolve the matter and move the party forward.

“The need for peace, unity, teamwork and synergy in running the affairs of the party in Imo State cannot be overemphasized as we prepare for the November 2023 governorship election in the State,” the party said adding that it is poised to win the Imo State gubernatorial poll and will not allow an intra party squabble to distract it from winning the State, thus expanding its frontiers in the