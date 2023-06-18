We Have Established 147 Schools To Improve Education – FOMWAN

The Bauchi chapter of Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) says it has established 147 nursery, primary and secondary schools in 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria in their efforts to assist governments at all levels to improve the educational sector.

This was stated by the national chairperson of FOMWAN, Dr. Lateefa Durosinmi, at the ‘2023 Annual Education Summit’ with the theme; ‘Empowering the Ummah through ICT knowledge’ held in Bauchi yesterday, She said the summit was a deliberate effort to sensitize and mobilize the Muslim community on education.

She said the importance of education in socio-economic, political, scientific and technological advancement of any society cannot be overemphasized.

She noted that education remains a tool for poverty eradication and human development, adding; “FOMWAN is deeply involved in developing and printing access to education.

“With 147 nursery, primary and secondary schools, over 2,500 Qur’anic centers, 60 adult literacy classes, skill acquisition information and vocational centers to provide education for development.

“FOMWAN has also been concerned about the persistent increase of our school children. FOMWAN believes that there should be Sustainable strategies plan to see the figure,” she said.