New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Bauchi has suspended its state acting chairman, Alhaji Sani Shehu indefinitely for what it described as gross indiscipline, disrespect and dishonor to the NNPP and its executives at the national level.

The suspension letter to the Bauchi State acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Sani Shehu which was signed by the North East zonal secretary of the party, Dr Babayo Liman reads in part, “I am directed to write and suspend you from the Ag. Chairman of New Nigerian People’s Party in Bauchi State”.

The letter stated, “Your actions for not collecting the query issue to you on the 6th July, 2022 has been categorized as a gross indiscipline and disrespect to the leadership of the party”.

The zonal secretary of the party, Dr. Babayo Liman in a press conference in Bauchi yesterday recalled that the suspended chairman deliberately refused to collect a query letter dated July 6, 2022 given to him following the actions he meted against national executives of the party.

Liman said Sani Shehu had sometime in June 2022, in presence of the public, zonal national vice chairman and zonal national secretary north east challenged and insulted the National Board of Trustee secretary general Engr. Buba Galadima in Abuja without any reason.

Other queries to Shehu included, “That during the Bauchi State NNPP stakeholders meeting with the National Executive, in Abuja you repeatedly insulted same Engr. Buba Galadima which resulted to your argument with the National Leader and Presidential candidate of our great party Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

You did not apologize for your actions, even when you were advised to resign based on your attitudes, until the national chairman of the party apologize on your behalf.

“That you also repeated the challenge and insult this time around to the coordinator of the screening committee in person of Dr. Yusuf Kofan Mata during another meeting with the National Leader Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso which also resulted to another argument between you and the National leader.”

Liman therefore cautioned the suspended chairman to henceforth stop parading himself as the acting chairman of the NNPP in Bauchi State pending the outcome of the National Executive Council decision in respect of the allegation leveled against him.

According to the secretary, copies of the letter were sent to all relevant authorities for their information and further necessary action, as caretaker chairman of the party will soon be announced to carry on the activities of the NNPP office in the state.