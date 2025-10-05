The Cross River Police Command has denied reports making the rounds that armed robbers struck a guest house in Calabar South and assaulted women.

Police deputy Public Relations Officer, Igiri Ewa, made the refutation during a telephone conversation yesterday in Calabar.

Ewa stated that accounts from the owner of the hotel have it that two armed men scaled the fence of his guest house at about 10:19pm on October 3, 2025, forced their way into the room occupied by a man and his wife and dispossessed them of two mobile phones and a power bank.

Ewa stated that the police responded just as information emerged about suspected criminals being found at the premises of the guest house.

He stressed that the police stormed the hotel premises only to find a 25-year-old Emmanuel Ekpo, a resident of Okurabor Street, 8 Miles Calabar, who could not give a visible account of what he was doing within the premises and took to his heels.

“And he was chased by the police and arrested, upon search of his person, two raps of substance suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from him, he is currently helping the police investigation,” Ewa maintained.

It would be recalled that news report about an attack on the guest house had trended on the social media, that a group of over 10 armed men stormed a guest house at Adak Uko Street in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State, leaving several women injured and traumatised.

It was alleged that the incident occurred in a guest house, located in the Ambo/Mbukpa axis of Calabar South, which was overcrowded with women who had gathered to attend the anniversary celebration of the Universal Women’s Fellowship of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.

The social media report alleged that the attackers were armed with guns and machetes, broke into the rooms, assaulting and robbing the occupants.