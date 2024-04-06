Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali says he’s yet to receive offers from clubs after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports had previously suggested interest from Queens Park Rangers, Union St Gilloise and Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football scene towards the shot stopper.

However, Nwabali, a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s runner-up finish at AFCON 2023, in a chat with FARPost, emphasized the lack of direct contact regarding any transfer discussions.

“You see, to be honest, I’ve never seen anything on my table ever since AFCON,” Nwabali told FARPost.

“Maybe those clubs might have spoken to my team or my manager. But at this point, we can’t do anything.

“And they can’t approach me because it would be unprofessional. They must go to my club or my manager.

“So I don’t know if there’s something on the table maybe waiting for towards summer or transfer window. You know most clubs always do this. When they show interest, you’re opening the way to some other clubs.

“So, some people always keep it a secret, and when they get you, they get you once. For now, I know nothing.”