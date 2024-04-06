The MORE.Agenda of Oborevwori’s administration is impacting positively on sports development in Delta state, South-South Nigeria especially plans to upgrade Warri Stadium to a world class facility.

The Director of Administration at Delta State Sports Commission, Onoriode Omojaja, made this known while speaking as a guest of Orientation Panorama on Voice of Delta Radio 97.9 FM.

He noted that the progress made in sports development has further repositioned the state to excel in all sporting events, be it football or track and field, while commending governor Oborevwori for prioritizing sports.

Onoriode recounted very many sports stars the state has produced over the years, which he attributed to consistency in sporting programmes, equipment and training facilities upgrades.

“Coupled with the abundance of talents in the state, as can be seen from the many victories sports, making Delta the unbeatable champion in national competitions.

“The state sports commission has witnessed positive changes under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration.

Speaking further, Mr. Onoriode enjoined the teeming youths in the state to take up sports, which according to him, has produced icons and successful individuals who have proven to be role models, adding that sports has a huge reward system.

Speaking on challenges of the state sports commission, Mr. Onoriode disclosed that the commission shall build additional hostels to host athletes, acquire additional utility vehicles for easy movements.

“As well as adequate remuneration to encourage athletes to put in their best. The state will not only retain her enviable status as national sports champions, but will further reposition Delta state as the home of present and future champions” Omojaja stated.